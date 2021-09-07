Nansana MP tasks govt on machete wielding thugs 

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Nansana Municipality MP, Mr Nsereko Wakayima Musoke, has asked government to declare the gruesome murder of people by machete-wielding thugs which started in the Greater Masaka area as a public emergency.

This follows a video clip that went viral on social media, showing men carrying machetes raiding a home in Nabweru, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District at the weekend.

Police said they were hunting for the men who were captured on the CCTV camera.

In a September 6 press statement, Mr Musoke urged government through the Ministry of Security and police to address what he referred to as a national challenge.

“The series of gruesome murders through stabbing started in Greater Masaka regions and it is unfortunate that day by day, it is spilling to the rest of the country. The incident in my constituency has since caused panic and tension in the entire district,” Mr Musoke said.

Mr Musoke said government should empower and motivate the local council I and IIs as they are the core and pivot of house monitoring and local security.

Advertisement

“Measures in this regard should be propagated to sensitise communities on the house to house security system as it was two years before,” Mr Musoke said.



