Nansana proposes bylaws to curb environmental degradation

Authorities in Nansana Municipality have proposed two new environmental bylaws aimed at strengthening local efforts to combat climate change and restore degraded ecosystems.

The proposed regulations, which focus on waste management and tree planting, will empower the municipality’s natural resources department to better enforce environmental standards, officials explained.

They say the measures are timely as the area continues to face rapid urbanisation and environmental degradation.

“We have two bylaws in the pipeline: A waste management bylaw and a tree planting bylaw. Once approved, they will help us in the fight against environmental degradation,” said Mayor Regina Bakitte on Tuesday during the launch of the second phase of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Climate Action Fund at the Nansana Municipal headquarters.

The municipality has so far received Shs549 million (about $145,000) through the initiative, with Shs366 million shillings disbursed this year alone to support youth-led climate projects.

Over 500 young people, organised into 30 groups, have benefitted from grants ranging between Shs4 million and Shs8 million per group.

Brian Matovu, the municipal environment officer, said the tree planting bylaw will require anyone who cuts down a tree to replace it.

While this requirement exists under national law, the municipality plans to introduce community-suggested penalties, including fines and imprisonment, to ensure enforcement.

“We are trying to spell out that it is a requirement for a person who cuts to plant more trees. This is already in the National Tree Planting Act, but we are coming up with punishments for these people,” Matovu told Monitor on Wednesday.

He added that the bylaws are currently undergoing legal review and are expected to be passed by the end of the year.

The waste management bylaw will mandate every household to own a dustbin and prohibit littering. Officials hope this will improve waste collection and reduce pollution in the fast-growing municipality.

In the first phase of the Bloomberg-funded initiative, the Maganjo Youth Group planted nearly 300 trees and conducted community sensitisation campaigns. In the second phase, the group is producing energy-saving stoves that reduce charcoal use and deforestation.

“These stoves will not only help conserve the environment but also equip youth with practical skills,” said Nazareth Isabella Daaki, the group’s chairperson.

According to a municipal report, wetlands in Busukuma and Gombe Divisions have been severely degraded due to farming, construction, and industrial activity. Restoration efforts have included mapping wetlands and forests, mobilising local leaders, and supporting greening campaigns.