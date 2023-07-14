Nanyonga moves on from UAE nightmare

When someone has been hurt or suffered a bad experience while trying to do something, they are less likely to try their hand at whatever activity that precipitated the bad experience.

That is at least what the “once beaten, twice shy” idiomatic phrase teaches. Whereas the phrase holds for many, there are exceptions to the rule such as Malusi Nanyonga.

During an 11-year stretch from 2010 to 2021, one year stood out like a sore thumb—2016. This was when the Gulf Council Countries took in the smallest number of migrant employees. To be precise, they took in 2,539 compared to 13,479 the previous year.

This was an all-time low as the smallest number that had been previously registered was 4,834 in 2011. Its implications were plain to see—competition for slots was high. This was music to the ears of labour exporting companies or agencies in Uganda.

The agencies demanded for job placement fees, which are dependent on the sector in which one is going to work. Prospective migrant workers found themselves paying more if the sector they were intent on joining was deemed lucrative. Some agencies even asked prospective migrant workers to pay for their passports. Others—like the one that Ms Nanyonga used—asked for much more.

“I paid Shs4 million. The agent told me that it would cater for the air ticket, visas, medical treatment and placement,” she recalls.

Ms Nanyonga is fluent in Arabic. When she left Uganda, she had thought that she would be getting a job in the hospitality industry. The agency had, however, sold her a load of hot air.

“The agency told me that they (employers) wanted a receptionist who was fluent in Arabic. When I got there I found something different. What they had were jobs for maids. I could not manage. Those people are overworked. They do not rest at all. I asked my bosses to let me return,” she recounts.

Ms Nanyonga’s boss, however, did not want to let her go. He had employed her under the Kafala system, which requires workers to have their bosses’ permission to transfer jobs, end employment or leave the country. Her boss insisted that he had bought her as his slave.

“I challenged him on that, telling him that I had gone to the UAE of my own will. I had not been forced like the case used to be with slaves. He told me that, ‘since you are a Muslim let me let you go.’ He bought me an air ticket. I was back in Uganda within one week of my departure,” she recalls.

There was no return on the Shs4 million she had invested into the venture.

Second foray

Four years later, she returned to the UAE on a visit visa. While she did not have extensive knowledge about all things coffee and latte, she was willing to learn the A-Z of latte art.

It did not take her long to master the art of skilfully creating pictures or patterns by pouring steamed milk onto the surface of a latte or similar coffee drink.

“I became an espresso machine ‘coffee artist’ in my own right. A true barista,” she beams, “People were flocking the coffee shop, but the pay was very irregular.”

Eight months later, it dawned on her that her celebrity status as a barista was not putting food on the plate. She came to the conclusion that the UAE was not the place for her. There was one problem, though. So abject was her pay that she had no money to purchase an air ticket.

“I was forced to drag [my employer] to the labour office. He was ordered to give us our passports and ensure that we got tickets and exit visas. As for the pay, he gave each of us only Shs1 million,” she recalls, adding that she returned to Uganda in September of 2020.

Ms Nanyonga’s return coincided with the commencement of a specially designed programme through which the Microfinance Support Centre (MSC) was supporting young women who had either been deported or returned to Uganda voluntarily without a penny to their name.

New lease of life

According to Ms Lohta Arimureeba, a relations officer at MSC, some of the returnees were helped to form groups. The groups were later facilitated to become Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos). Ms Nalunyonga became a member of the Abroad Returnees Association, through which they were facilitated to open different lines of business.

“A day after I received the money I went and bought an oven, mixers, and moulds of different shapes. It is those that I use in making different shapes of cakes, cookies and biscuits,” she tells Saturday Monitor, adding, “I also bought a deep fryer, which I used for frying ‘daddies’ and mandazi. I also stocked up [on] ingredients like sugar, eggs, [and] baking flour. The following day I began to work.”

The business has grown over the last couple of months. She feels good.

“My life has changed of course. I am working and earning a living. Most important of all is that I am doing so from within my own country without any fear that one is going to ask me for a visa, a work permit or refuse to pay me a salary,” she says.

Big dreams

Ms Nanyonga seems to be doing so well that she has started dreaming big. She reckons her skills and expertise can do much more than just produce and supply big supermarkets with an array of quality pastries. She wants to open a restaurant or food court where she can once again serve coffee and put her “latte art” and other culinary skills to good use. To do this, she will need to jump the certification hurdle posed by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

“I have built enough capacity to supply at big functions and play with the big actors, but those possibilities are being pegged back by my inability to get certification,” she says, adding, “I already have some of the things that I need to open up a restaurant where I can serve people coffee and some of the pastries that I make, but I know that it will be closed if I do not get clearance from UNBS. The process is long, torturous and expensive.”

Ms Arimureeba says MSC is in the process of engaging UNBS with a view to find a way of helping clients like Ms Nanyonga realise some of their ambitions.