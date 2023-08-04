Napak man held over aggravated defilement

Police in Napak District are holding an 18-year-old man, on charges of alleged aggravated defilement of a 3-year-old girl.

Michael Okia, a resident of Locwae village in Apeitolim Sub County, was arrested on Tuesday following accusations made by Marino Lochap, the father of the victim.

The incident is said to have occurred on July 30, 2023, at around 4.00pm, while the parents were away for prayers.

It is alleged that the suspect lured the girl into a house within the same locality and sexually abused her.

Upon the parents' return, they found their daughter crying and, during questioning, she disclosed her ordeal to her father.

Mr Lochap promptly reported the defilement case at Apeitolim police station.

The Mt Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson, Michael Longole, stated that the police responded swiftly to the report, and apprehended Okia from his hideout within the same village.