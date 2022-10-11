Napak primary teacher on run after security recover gun in his house

A primary school teacher in Napak District in the restive Karamoja Sub-region is said to be on the run after security operatives reportedly recovered an illegal gun in his house.

Mt.Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Mike Longole said the joint security forces at the weekend launched an intelligence-led operation in Lokopo Sub County in Napak District where several suspected Karimojong warriors were arrested and detained for questioning.

“One of the suspects revealed to us that he hired the gun he was using for raids from a primary teacher of Cholicol primary school, Lorengecora Sub County, Napak District,” Mr Longole said.

Security forces cordoned off the area before searching the teacher’s home at Lokopo trading centre where they reportedly recovered an AK47 No. 1064 without ammunition.

“The teacher is on the run after getting information that one of his allies whom he has been dealing with in businesses was arrested and may reveal his identity. We are hunting for him for illegal possession of firearms, aiding and abetting cattle rustling in the area,” he said.

According to police, 568 guns have so far been recovered from the suspected rustlers in the nine districts of the mineral rich region.

Human rights question

However, there have been cases of human rights abuse reported against security forces carrying out disarmament operations in the sub region.

Last month, the UN human rights and the Uganda Human Rights Commission said they had registered 36 new cases of human violations by security forces in the Karamoja sub-region.

The cases were recorded between the months of June and September 2022. The report released by the UN human rights during the Karamoja Regional protection meeting held on September 23 in Amudat District indicates torture was the major case committed by UPDF followed by arbitrary arrest.

The UN Human Deputy Country Director, Grace Pelly said the major cases recorded include torture, arbitrary arrest during the cordon, and search operations against illegal guns.

Pelly said they had tasked the security forces to explain the steps they had taken to address the irregularities within their command.

At the meeting, the UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson Isaac Oware said they have always ensured that there is zero tolerance for any form of violation within their operational areas.

Mr Oware noted that the training they received from UN Human Rights had helped to mitigate some of the operational misconduct and violations.

‘’Our officers acquired skills on the importance of human rights, code of conduct adhered to when conducting the cordon and search operations’’ he said.