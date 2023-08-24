Narcotics law: Farmers stuck with banned khat

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Bill, 2023, passed by Parliament on Tuesday has cast a shadow on the livelihoods of more than 10,000 khat cultivators and dealers in Kabarole District.

The affected farmers yesterday held a crisis meeting at Hakibaale Sub-county headquarters to chart a way forward in the face of the stringent penalties that have been introduced under the Bill.

The Bill, if assented to by President Museveni, slaps heavy fines and prison sentences on those found in illegal possession, usage, trading, or transportation of khat and marijuana.

At yesterday’s meeting, the khat farmers in Kabarole unanimously resolved to petition President Museveni not to endorse the Bill, saying it will leave many unemployed and unable to educate their children.

Mr Fred Gaaki Rwitanga, the chairperson of Hakibaale Sub-county, said the Bill was approved without adequate consultation with the farmers and other stakeholders in the industry.

“This is the only source of income we have in the sub-county. If the more than 10,000 people stop khat cultivation, where they shall go?” he wondered.

In their petition to the President, the farmers intend to advocate for the inclusion of khat among Uganda’s main cash crops, underscoring its profitability compared to other crops susceptible to price fluctuations.

Mr Rwitanga emphasised the economic viability of khat, revealing that a quarter of a kilogramme costs about Shs2,000, compared to a kilogramme of green leaf tea, which goes for Shs200.

Mr Rwitanga asserted that khat is not as dangerous as commonly believed and that there is lack of scientific evidence suggesting so.

The meeting also resolved that village chairpersons across sub-counties and town councils should register all khat farmers to ensure effective coordination.

Mr John Amanyire, a district councillor for Hakibaale, urged the President to consider declassifying khat as a narcotic drug, saying there is lack of concrete laboratory findings indicating harm associated with the crop.

Mr Charles Mugabo, a khat farmer, said through growing khat, he has been educating his children.

“Numerous village associations dedicated to khat farming have been instrumental in sustaining our community. If khat cultivation comes to a halt due to the new legislation, the unfortunate consequence will be a severe dearth of funds,” he said.

About the Bill

Under the Bill passed by Parliament, cultivation of khat without a licence carries a fine of Shs2.4 million (equivalent to 120 currency points) or triple the market value.

Repeat offenders may face up to five years of imprisonment or a life sentence.