Naro research work destroyed in land row

By Bill Oketch

A fresh row has erupted between the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) and Kitgum Municipal Council over the ownership of land housing Kitgum Satellite Station.

Kitgum Satellite Station, located in Kitgum Municipality, is a research station of Ngetta Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Ngetta ZARDI), one of the 16 institutes in the country under Naro. Ngetta ZARDI covers all the 17 districts of Lango and Acholi sub-regions.

Since 1989, the institute has undergone a number of threats and outright encroachment on its land from private individuals, prominent politicians and officials from Kitgum Municipal Council, Daily Monitor has learnt.

On June 17, 2021, a fresh attempt at grabbing the land occurred when Kitgum Municipal Council reportedly opened a new road through the satellite land.

In the process, it led to the damaging of the institute’s research experiments and trials that included millet, maize, pearl millet, pigeon pea and cassava worth millions of shillings.

The director of research at Ngetta ZARDI, Dr Laban Turyagyenda, said he reported the matter to Mr William Komakech, the Kitgum resident district commissioner (RDC).

In his report, Dr Turyagyenda accused the municipal council of criminal trespass, land encroachment and malicious damage to crops.

The RDC then advised that a stakeholders’ meeting be held to resolve the wrangle.

Consequently, on June 29, a meeting was held at the RDC’s office and chaired by the District Internal Security Officer (DISO), Mr David Aisu, on behalf of the RDC, Mr Komakech.

The meeting was attended by Kitgum Municipal Council officials, Ngetta ZARDI staff, representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries, NARO Secretariat, and staff of Kitgum Satellite Station.

Dr Turyagyenda told the meeting that on June 17, 2021, Kitgum Municipal Council encroached on institute land using a grader heavily guarded by police to open a road through the 90-acre land.

He even demanded compensation for the destroyed crops.

Municipal leaders accused

Dr Turyagyenda also alleged that currently 40 acres of the land is being grabbed by private individuals with support of Kitgum Municipal Council.

“There are already many completed private permanent buildings on the land,” he said. However, he added that the 40-acre land is surveyed and is indicated in the historical national cadastral maps as farm land.

“The road being constructed passes through Naro land which still has the lease granted by Uganda Land Commission for 99 years since 1969,” Dr Turyagyenda said.

Kitgum Town Clerk Emmanuel Banya said since 1966, there has been a dispute over ownership of land housing Kitgum Satellite Station between the municipal council and Naro.

“It is indisputable that Naro/Ngetta ZARDI owns only 90 acres which they are operating on under the Kitgum Satellite Station but there is no concrete documentation about allocation of 40 acres to Ngetta ZARDI as it claims,” Mr Banya said.

The town clerk challenged the June 29 meeting that since Naro was the complainant in the matter, it should prove ownership of the land.

He added that a number of Naro offcials went to his office over the contested land but they had failed to provide any proof of ownership of the land.

The municipal physical planner, Ms Irene Achola, said the road was not opened within the 90 acres owned by Naro. Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries’ cartographer, Mr Joseph Opio, made a submission that the road actually passes through the 90 acres.

