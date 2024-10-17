Naro unveils new groundnut varieties to combat food insecurity

In a bid to tackle food insecurity, Uganda's National Agricultural Research Institute (NARO) has unveiled three high-yielding groundnut varieties. The Naro-nut 3R, 4R, and 5R varieties boast high oil, iron, and zinc content, making them ideal for consumption and commercial purposes.

"These new technologies are of high value and will improve nutrition and livelihood development," said Dr Yona Baguma, NARO's Director General. "They are resistant to diseases and have high boiling temperatures, making them perfect for local consumption and export."

The launch coincided with the 44th World Food Day celebrations, held at the National Semi-Arid Resource Research Institute (NaSARRI) in Serere on Wednesday. The theme, "Right to food for a good life and a better future," highlighted the importance of ensuring food security.

Dr Charles Owach, Food and Agriculture Organization Representative in Uganda, praised NARO's efforts. "Researchers should consistently produce technologies that are resistant to diseases and empower farmers to manage their products well to attain nutritious food for better health and regional and international markets."

Globally, 730 million people face hunger due to conflicts, weather shocks, and inequality, while 2.8 billion cannot afford a healthy diet. In Uganda, 1.73 million people face acute food insecurity, with a third of the population unable to afford a healthy diet.

"Securing food for all Ugandans goes beyond growing more crops and raising more livestock. The entire agricultural food system, from farm to processing to transportation and consumption, needs to be handled well," Dr Owach emphasised.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Ms Hellen Adoa, challenged extension workers to promote good farming practices.

"Farmers should not be left to gamble alone in the production chain without proper technical guidance," she said.

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr Frank Tumwembase, urged stakeholders to adopt new technologies to fight hunger and food insecurity.

"We celebrate World Food Day as a moment for reflection and action taken in the fight against hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition," he said.

Vice President Jessica Alupo encouraged farmers to embrace climate-smart and market-focused agriculture.

"It's through such tangible interventions that farmers and the economy will grow. The government will continue to provide climate-resilient inputs like sorghum and millet to farmers," she said.