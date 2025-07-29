Nation prays for Kanyeihamba ahead of final send-off today

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, used the funeral service of the late Supreme Court Justice George Wilson Kanyeihamba to deliver a message on the “life after death” gospel, ahead of today’s burial in Kampala. Drawing on the late judge’s legal background, Archbishop Kaziimba told mourners that Jesus Christ is the ultimate judge who will preside over both “the living and the dead” on Judgement Day.





“There is a judge who cannot be criticised, His name is God. There is also a judge who will never be condemned at all. This judge – while we are still in this world – we must ensure we have a connection with Him,” the archbishop said. He went on: “Advocates are clever people – they can twist the wrong to appear right in court.

They can intimidate you with questions like, ‘what was the situation at the time?’ But let me assure you, no one can intimidate Jesus. No one can bribe the King of Kings. No one can compromise the Lord of Lords. No one can have a private discussion with Him before a hearing. Full stop. He is the judge of all. His word is final.” Preaching at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala, Archbishop Kaziimba urged mourners – including judges in attendance – to live righteously, so that when they face the Chief Judge (God), they will be without blame. “…Other judges – and all of us – will end up in a coffin, but He (God) lives forever. He will return to judge the living and the dead.

How ready are we for the great judge, the judge of the Supreme Court of Heaven?” he asked. “Ask your neighbour how ready they are for this judge. That’s a personal question. But let me make it easier for you: there is no condemnation for those who have accepted Jesus, the King of Kings. Because of Him, we are assured of eternal life after judgement,” he added. With the country already in political campaign mode, Archbishop Kaziimba also called for peaceful co-existence across political, tribal and social divides. Following the sermon, eulogies were delivered by family members, members of the Judiciary, and government representatives.





Family tributes





Sarah Kwezi Kanyeihamba, daughter of the deceased, remembered her father’s patriotism and sacrifices. “He gave up the opportunity to stay with his wife, children, and grandchildren in the UK in order to make Uganda a better country,” she said, drawing applause from mourners. She added: “My father always emphasised compassion. If you wanted to take the easy road, he would ask, ‘It might be the easy one, but is it the right road?’” The widow, Susan Kanyeihamba, expressed gratitude to all those who had condoled with the family, including President Museveni, whom she said visited their home to pay his respects.

Judiciary’s perspective

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo praised Justice Kanyeihamba for his historic contribution to land reform in Uganda. “I think his greatest contribution… I have spoken about this elsewhere. When the colonialists came, one of the gravest injustices was land alienation. By a stroke of the pen, rightful landowners became squatters or bibanja holders. Much of Uganda’s land became crown land,” he said. He recalled how, during deliberations on land matters, “the first two people who readily agreed with my position on the committee were Dr Okulo-Epak and Prof Kanyeihamba. You people need to applaud these two great sons of Uganda,” he added, prompting another round of applause. CJ Owiny-Dollo also challenged the practice of appointing “chief mourners” .

“In my Acholi tradition, the chief mourner is the brother of my mother – the one accountable for my death. Who mourns the deceased more than the spouse, children, or grandchildren – especially those too young to know him, who will only read about him later?” he asked. He continued: “Let’s not adopt practices without meaning. You may find I haven’t shed a single tear, yet I am called the chief mourner.” The Chief Justice praised Prof Kanyeihamba as a person who brought moral clarity to society.

Museveni’s tribute

In a message delivered by Information Minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, President Museveni eulogised Prof Kanyeihamba as a distinguished lawyer, scholar, and jurist. “His writings and landmark judgements remain a treasure for present and future generations,” the President said. He lauded the late professor for his contributions during the 1981–1986 liberation war. “He was part of our external committee, mobilising support from the diaspora. After the NRA captured power, he served in government as a minister, and at one time, represented Rubanda in Parliament. So, today, we are not only mourning Prof Kanyeihamba’s passing, but also celebrating his legacy – a legacy that must be preserved by his children, grandchildren, former students and admirers. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mr Museveni said. The President donated Shs10 million towards the funeral expenses.

Love for golf