Nation prays for Rhoda Kalema ahead of burial

The funeral service in honour of the late Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema at Namirembe Cathedral yesterday turned the grieving into a celebratory mood for a life well-lived. In unity, the government represented by Mr Kyofatogabye Kabuye, the State minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs, the Buganda Kingdom led by Speaker of Lukiiko Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule, and the clergy led by Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu of the Anglican Church all intoned praises for Kalema for her dedicated service to Uganda, and humanity. Commonly known as the ‘Mother of Parliament’, Kalema died on Sunday morning at Nairobi Hospital, aged 96. “Due to the need to spread the gospel, the late Kalema opened the first Scripture Union for the people of Kiboga.

She also donated land for the construction of a church, which was a bold move, unlike nowadays, where a few people can donate land to the Church; many instead aim at just grabbing the Church’s land,” Archbishop Kaziimba reminisced. He added: “At the age of 20, Kalema became a Born-Again member of the Church until her demise... She was a life member of the Bible Society of Uganda since 1977, recruited all her family members, and was a member of the Scripture Union since 2002.” The prelate also said that at the time when women were relegated to the kitchen, the late Kalema stood tall, defied the odds, and emerged as the champion of women’s emancipation in Uganda. Archbishop Kaziimba noted:“She was also a pillar of women's leadership in the country during her time. It should be used as an example to the current leadership of the country today. She did many wonders, yet she remained humble.”

“We have some leaders today who have not even done 10 percent of what Kalema did, but you find them more proud. We need to remain humble regardless of the levels we are on,” the prelate added. Archbishop Kaziimba urged her family members to keep her legacy burning in the growth of the gospel and socio-economic transformation. President Museveni, in a speech read out by Minister Kyofatogabye, recognised Kalema’s activism and effective representation. “She served as a patriot, a leader in various positions as a deputy minister of Public Service from 1989 to 1991 and in the Constituency Assembly in 1994. In 1994, she stood with eight men and defeated them all, an example that women too can occupy leadership positions,” he said. “She defined the values of African society, served to see change, advocated for the respect of the girls and women with a true spirit as a mentor, and nurtured and raised her children after the death of her husband,” Mr Museveni added.

The Kabaka, in his eulogy delivered by Mr Mugumbule, remembered how the late Kalema made a big contribution to the restoration and coronation of Buganda Kingdom in 1993. He described the late Kalema as a great friend of the kingdom. “She was a great pillar in the activities for the restoration of the kingdom and participated actively in all coronation activities. She has left a legacy in the areas of education, health, politics, and gender sensitivity affairs in Uganda and abroad. Most of her deeds have been working for people, expecting no pay but for the betterment of communities, without discrimination and corruption.” Mr Mugumbule also carried the eulogy of the kingdom’s premier, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga.

Mr Mayiga praised Kalema for being a key figure in uplifting and maintaining the legacy of the late Martin Luther Nsibirwa, who ruled Buganda Kingdom on behalf of King Daudi Chwa and Kabaka Edward Muteesa II until his assassination. “Buganda as a kingdom, we have always depended on and consulted her son, Dr Wilberforce Kalema, on crucial matters always, and her daughter, Dr Gladys Kalema Zikusooka, has served in many positions in our country, not limited to heading the Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board, which she served diligently,” he said. Former Ethics minister Miria Matembe, who was also in attendance, said, regardless of Kalema’s old age, she remained sharp and relevant in fighting for the rights of women and girls. Kalema will be laid to rest tomorrow at her ancestral home in Kiboga District.

Brief bio

Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema was born on May 10, 1929 to Martin Luther Nsibirwa, the prime minister of Buganda from 1929 to 1941, and in 1945 and Veronica Namuddu. Rhoda served in several positions in the post-Amin governments and was labelled as “Mother of Parliament” for being part of the National Consultative Council.



