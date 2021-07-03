National isolation centre 98% complete - Ministry of health

By Paul Adude More by this Author

The Ministry of Health spokesperson Mr Emmanuel Ainebyona has said renovation works on the national isolation centre in Manyago, Entebbe municipality are 98 per cent complete.

“Upon completion the center will handle breakouts of highly infectious diseases like Marburg, Ebola, Covid 19, rift valley fever, Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever. It will help us attend to highly infectious passengers that come through the Entebbe airport” he said.

Mr Ainebyona made the remarks while addressing journalists after a tour of ongoing inspection works by the ministry of health officials led by the permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine, the Director general health services Mr Henry Mwebesa and the Director of Entebbe General Hospital Mr Moses Muwanga on Friday.

“The center will help decongest Entebbe Hospital of infectious patients or cases that can be isolated here and allow the hospital attend to other general services” he said.

Mr Ainebyona said the ministry of health has been advised by consultants from Emergency hospital to add some equipment before the facility is fully opened for use.

“We need to put piping for the medical gases like oxygen, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, ventilators for the section that will work as an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), fitting in of laboratory equipment. We hope in a month’s time we shall be able to finalise with all these requirements and put the place to use,” he said.

Mr Ainebyona said: “The centre has been designed for about 80 beds but we are going to have an overflow tent which can accommodate additional patients and also provide a conducive environment. We hope when they are all in place we can accommodate 100 patients.”

Mr Ainebyona said the renovation works on the centre that started in 2019 were delayed due to challenges with the initial contractors but didn’t disclose details of the challenges.

“The challenges have since been resolved. We have a (new) contractor- BMK group who has progressed very well,” he said.

Mr Ainebyona said the Ministry of Health is set to deliberate on the specific areas to prioritize under the supplementary Shs200 billion it’s seeking form government.

“The earlier funds received of Shs29.6 billion were utilized to buy oxygen plants, ICU beds, tents and paying allowances for workers,” he said.

