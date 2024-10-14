National parks open for two-day free entrance

In a bold move to revitalize domestic tourism and foster a deeper connection between Ugandans and their natural heritage, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) will launch "Open Park Days" on October 17th and 18th, 2024.

For two days, Uganda's iconic national parks will be open to the public, free of charge, offering citizens a unique opportunity to explore the country’s stunning landscapes and wildlife.

The initiative comes at a time when the tourism sector is struggling to recover from recent setbacks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and aims to highlight the importance of domestic tourism.

According to Mr Sam Mwandha, the Executive Director of UWA, the initiative is a call for Ugandans to embrace their own natural heritage and shift the focus of tourism inward.

"For far too long, tourism in Uganda has been viewed through the lens of foreign visitors—important, of course, but often overshadowing the immense potential of domestic tourism," he explains. Open Park Days is designed to change that narrative by encouraging locals to discover the beauty within their borders.

This initiative will provide free entry to some of Uganda’s most celebrated national parks, including Murchison Falls, Kidepo Valley, Queen Elizabeth, Lake Mburo, and Pian Upe Wildlife Reserve. In addition to waived entrance fees, visitors will enjoy complimentary game drives, offering a rare chance to witness Uganda’s rich biodiversity up close.

"By opening our national parks free of charge during Open Park Days, we aim to encourage Ugandans from all walks of life to experience these wonders first-hand," Mr Mwandha says. The goal is to make these parks more accessible, allowing Ugandans to connect with the extraordinary wildlife and landscapes that have long attracted international visitors.

Local communities

While boosting domestic tourism is a key objective, UWA is also using this window to build stronger relationships with communities surrounding national parks since they are vital partners in conservation efforts. UWA hopes that increased access to the parks will foster a sense of shared responsibility for preserving Uganda’s natural resources.

"By inviting them inside, we demonstrate UWA’s commitment to transparency and to building positive relationships with the people who are the stewards of the land surrounding our parks," Mr Mwandha notes. This access will demystify park operations and strengthen community engagement in conservation activities.

Mr Mwandha emphasizes the connection between tourism and local communities, noting that "the revenue generated from tourism has a direct impact on the communities surrounding our parks." Every visit contributes to conservation efforts, protects wildlife, and creates jobs, empowering local artisans and businesses.

The focus on domestic tourism, especially through initiatives like Open Park Days, is seen as a sustainable way to bolster the economy while ensuring that Uganda’s ecosystems and wildlife are preserved for future generations.

"We must also recognize the educational value of these visits," says Mwandha. "National parks are places where young Ugandans can learn about the importance of biodiversity and the urgent need for conservation."

By offering free access, UWA hopes to inspire a new generation of conservationists who are passionate about protecting the environment and ensuring Uganda’s natural heritage is safeguarded for the future.