National prayer breakfast to offer country a healing – Bahati

The Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Mr David Bahati has said the national prayer breakfast will offer an avenue to unite and forge a way forward for the country to heal from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a time out of the Covid-19 recovery, it is the time to rise and build, the National prayer breakfast is an opportunity for us to fellowship together as sisters and brothers across the country to seek God’s guidance to renew and strengthen ourselves because we all believe in God,” he said.

Mr Bahati made the remarks on Thursday at Entebbe International Airport while receiving Bishop J. B. Masinde one of the keynote speakers that will address delegates at the 24th National prayer breakfast that is going to be held at state House Entebbe on Saturday.

“For the last two and half years, we have experienced severe effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that is now fading away. But God has sustained our health, our economy, and our communities. We have what it takes to build our country and it is time to arise to accomplish the mission since Uganda is endowed with minerals, a good climate, and a young population full of energy,” he said.

Mr Bahati who also doubles as the Chairman of the Uganda Parliamentary National Prayer Breakfast Fellowship said: “This year’s national prayer theme is, ‘Arise and Build- picked from Nehemiah 2:18” which talks about how God led the children of Israel in the task of rebuilding the broken walls of Jerusalem is timely considering that Uganda, like the rest of the world, is embarking on the post-Covid-19 economic recovery”.

Bishop J. B. Masinde is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Deliverance Church International – Umoja; General Secretary of Deliverance Church International, and a member of the Apostolic Council and Deliverance Church Council.