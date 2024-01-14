Nawangwe pleads with Makerere staff over impending strike

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, has asked the University's staff to reconsider their impending strike and allow the government to address the ongoing issue of salary harmonisation.

On January 11, staff members of Makerere University declared their intention to embark on a new industrial action beginning January 15.

The staff cite the University's failure to align their salaries with those of staff in other public universities. They argued that their longstanding complaints had yielded no satisfactory resolutions from the government.

"I am aware that the staff associations warmed of a strike to begin on Monday [January 15] unless the issues that they raised earlier regarding harmonisation of salaries at public universities is achieved." Prof Nawangwe said adding that;

"We have been engaging government, parliament on this matter. We have requested that the matter be resolved. It is true that some of our staff here, holding the same job as staff at other universities are earning less than those counterparts at those other [public] universities."

Consequently, the staff have opted to initiate their long-anticipated industrial action, scheduled to commence two days into the new semester.

Although Prof Nawangwe had on January 10 asked Parliament’s Committee on Education and Sports to support the University in obtaining urgently needed funds for salary harmonisation and pro-rata salary enhancement, Makerere University Academic Staff Association, MUASA Chairperson, Dr Robert Kakuru said they were not convinced.

Kakuru argued that whereas Prof Nawangwe had brought the issue before parliament, they could not get any assurance since parliament did not allocate funds when the same issue was brought before them last year.

Prof Nawangwe explained that he is aware that some of the staff at Makerere University are earning less than their counterparts in other public Universities.

He added that the matter was brought to the attention of the President in 2017, who directed the Ministry of Public Service to harmonise salaries, resulting in a proposed figure of Shs12 billion.

Prof Nawangwe said the the Ministry of public service reported that the harmonisation exercise was completed after the approval of the 2023/2024 budget and the allocated funds would be incorporated in the 2024/2025 financial year budget.

He appealed to the staff to call off their planned strike and give a chance to the University management and the university Council to continue engaging with parliament and other government agencies to find a lasting solution to the matter before the budget is read.



