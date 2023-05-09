Nawangwe suspends student over 'illegal' demonstration

The vice chancellor of Makerere University has suspended a student on allegations of engaging in disruptive behaviour.

In a May 8 letter, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said Mr Adonia Kizza, a student from the College of Education and External Studies, involved himself in acts of indiscipline together with other students who are yet to be identified, with an intention to cause anarchy at the university.

Mr Kizza allegedly participated in an illegal demonstration, during which he beat fellow students and disrupted teaching and learning activities that were on-going at the college of Education and External Studies, College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the School of Law.

His actions, according to Prof Nawangwe, were in breach of the university students’ regulation and therefore, a threat to safety and security of members of the university and its property.

“I hereby suspend you from Makerere University with immediate effect and until further notice to allow for further investigations,” Prof Nawangwe’s letter reads in part.

Adding: “By copy of this letter, the dean of students and university secretary/ secretary to the university disciplinary committee are requested to commence disciplinary proceedings against you and to ensure that you vacate the university premises immediately and that you do not appear at any installations of Makerere University until your suspension is lifted.”

Mr Kizza according to the same letter, will appear before the university disciplinary committee on a yet to be communicated date.

This is not the first time Prof Nawangwe is sending students on allegations of breach of the university rules.

On April 6, he suspended two Makerere University students and a custodian of one of the residential halls over allegations of holding an illegal presidential campaign debate.

During the debate, reports showed that Mr Robert Sserunjogi, a student from the College of Natural Sciences was beaten into comma by unknown students at Mitchell Hall before he was admitted to the university hospital.

Prof Nawangwe thereafter suspended Mr Isaac Byaruhanga, a student of Medicine and Surgery and his colleague Mr Arnold Muganga, a student of Arts, Drama and Music as well as Mr Xavier Dhubanji, the custodian of Mitchell Hall.

In an April 6 letter, Prof Nawangwe accused the two students of being behind the April 5 chaotic guild presidential debate which was contrary to the university rules and regulations.

“By the authority of section 6 (1) (d) of the said Makerere University students regulations, I hereby suspend you from Makerere University with immediate effect until further notice,” Prof Nawangwe’s letter read in part.

Several other students have been either suspended or dismissed for breach of the university rules since 2017 when Prof Nawangwe assumed the position of vice chancellor.