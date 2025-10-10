NCDC calls for holistic learning in schools

The National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) has urged schools across the country to fully embrace the new competence-based curriculum as part of a broader effort to address the growing cases of mental health challenges, anxiety, and suicide among students and teachers.

Speaking ahead of the World Mental Health Day Conference, which happened yesterday at Makerere University, Mr David Dan Mayanja, the chief executive officer of Business Friends Africa, said integrating mental wellness into the education system is key to building a healthier and more productive learning environment.

“We are focusing on how the new curriculum can help reduce anxiety and stress among students,” Mr Mayanja said.

“Without going into statistics, we have witnessed both students and teachers taking their own lives. This has deeply affected the education environment.”

Mr Mayanja revealed that since 2013, Business Friends Africa has been working closely with NCDC to promote quality and holistic education. He added that this year’s conference will explore practical ways of addressing mental health risks within schools.

“We urge schools to introduce activities that allow learners to relax and rest their minds. Many mental health cases stem from continuous academic pressure without emotional support,” he said. The conference, themed “Addressing Anxiety and Stress to Manage Suicide Risks in Schools,” will bring together educators, policymakers, and health experts to develop sustainable strategies for improving mental wellness in learning institutions.

Emotional intelligence

Mr Doe Taddeo Bwambale, the NCDC spokesperson, emphasised that the competence-based curriculum was designed to move education beyond memorisation, towards nurturing emotional and social intelligence among learners.

“We want learners to not only acquire knowledge but also develop life skills that enable them to live holistically,” Mr Bwambale said. “This new approach encourages self-discovery and helps learners find solutions to their problems within their communities.”

He explained that under the new arrangement, learners attend structured lessons from 8am to 2pm, followed by activity sessions from 2:55pm to 4:30pm.

These sessions encourage participation in creative, physical, or community-based exercises that support both personal growth and emotional stability.

“We always advise schools to include integration activities that connect what learners study in class to real-life experiences. Such activities are vital in reducing stress and promoting emotional balance,” he added. Mr Bwambale said the renewed focus on mental health through curriculum reform comes at a time when schools are grappling with rising cases of depression, burnout, and suicide.