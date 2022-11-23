NCDC denies promoting homosexual content

Officials from National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) have denied claims of development partners funding homosexuality-themed content in 2020 and 2021 when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak.

The development partners awarded NCDC about Shs1.6b as emergency funds for the development of home study materials during the pandemic.

Yesterday, MPs on Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC)-Central Government quizzed the officials over the money mentioned in the Auditor General’s report for the FY2020/2021.

In the report, MPs realised that Shs1.6b was not transferred to the Consolidated Fund as required by law.

This under-declaration shortfall made some MPs suspicious, with Mr John Amos Okot (Agago North) raising concerns about whether the money, especially from United Nations Population Fund, was not aimed at promoting homosexual content.

“Were homosexuality materials attached as part of the conditions [for receiving the money]? Could it explain why they did not want you to declare it?” asked Mr Okot. Ms Grace Baguma, the NCDC director, denied claims that the material was on homosexuality.

“We were not told to keep quiet about anything because it was not homosexuality [themed content] that we were developing and [you] can look at the materials. They were giving us money to deal with the work of the government,” she said.