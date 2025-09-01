NCDC picks indigenous languages to boost literacy in early grades

Nine indigenous languages have been selected as the medium of instruction for lower primary schools in eastern Uganda, a move officials say will improve literacy and keep children in school.

The National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) last week presented findings from a study that identified Lusoga, Lugwere, Lumasaba, Ateso, Japadhola, Lunyole, Kumam, Kupsabiny and Lusamia as the most feasible languages for teaching pupils from Primary One to Primary Three.

“Research has shown that children grasp literacy and numeracy better when the foundation is built in a language they already speak at home,” said Dr Seezi Bogere, a research officer at NCDC.

He added: “The initiative is aimed at strengthening that foundation before they transition to English in Primary Four.”

The study, conducted since 2023 in 311 schools across eastern Uganda districts including Busia, Bulambuli, Bukwo, Butaleja, Tororo and Kalaki, engaged cultural, religious and education leaders.

It targeted more than 1,300 government-aided and private schools, according to 2022 EMIS data.

Although Uganda has more than 66 languages, officials said it is too costly to develop teaching materials in all of them.

“The government found it necessary to reduce to the most feasible languages to be adopted as medium of instruction,” Dr Bogere said.

Enid Kamwine, a senior research officer at NCDC, said government has been “over-burdened” by the demand to produce learning materials in multiple languages.

“This nationwide study was crucial to identify where resources would have the biggest impact,” she explained.

Cultural leaders welcomed the move but warned of gaps in resources.

“It is a good policy because children will no longer feel lost in class. But without enough books and instructional materials in local languages, the implementation will be hard,” said Veronica Opendi.

Education officials also pointed to challenges including inadequate teacher training in bilingual instruction and a shortage of textbooks.

“The abrupt transition to English at Primary Four was found to pose difficulties, especially in rural areas where local languages are dominant,” Dr Bogere noted.

Despite a thematic curriculum introduced in 2007 requiring use of local languages in early primary, implementation has been inconsistent. Only 11.6 percent of lower primary children could read and write according to UWEZO Uganda’s 2021 report.

“This policy could change that,” said Noah Okimo, secretary for education in Tororo District.

“We need to reconstruct a system for better results,” he oobserved.