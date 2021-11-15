Prime

NCHE blocks Great Lakes Regional University graduation

A section of the NCHE offices in Kampala. PHOTO/COURTESY  

By  Damali Mukhaye  &  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Waigolo said that until the university resolves the standoff, the graduation will not take place since the Council has appointed the RDC to take charge.

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has blocked the graduation ceremony for Great Lakes Regional University in Kanungu District until the standoff between management and the founding members is resolved.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.