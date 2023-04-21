NCHE closes 7 learning centres of Team University

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has closed seven learning centres manned by Team University for operating illegally.

The learning centres in Mbale, Iganga, Rukungiri, Hoima, Ntungamo, Fort Portal and Lira had not been accredited by the NCHE to conduct teaching and learning.

The spokesperson of NCHE, Mr Saul Waigolo, yesterday told Monitor that they met a team of officials from the university on Monday and instructed them to close all the unaccredited branches.

“All learning centres owned by any university are supposed to be accredited independently by the NCHE upon fulfilling the required minimum standards. We have to ensure that they have the infrastructure, the teaching and non-teaching staff and enough equipment to facilitate learning,” Mr Waigolo said.

He said the main campus, located in Nakawa Division in Kampala, will remain open since it is accredited.

According to a press release from the Academic Registrar of Team University, Dr James Ssegawa Kiggundu, all facilities originally opened to facilitate distance learning are closed, warning that whoever operates these, does so illegally and strict measures will be applied.

Accordingly, all students are to be integrated into open distance–learning through the office of the academic registrar.

However, all examinations will be conducted at Team University’s main campus.

“We have applied for accreditation of the branches. NCHE is processing the application. Until these branches are accredited, no admission or teaching is allowed at the space facilities,” Mr Ssegawa said.

The University Secretary of the institution, Ms Evelyn Hope Kyokunda, declined to reveal the number of students in the closed centres.

NCHE is mandated by the government to accredit and issue licences to all tertiary institutions across the country.

In the past, NCHE closed Lugazi, Soroti, Kayiwa International, and Nsaka universities for either operating illegally or failing to meet minimum standards.

According to the requirements, an institution must possess approved buildings, laboratories, libraries, accommodation for students and NCHE must accredit all programmes.