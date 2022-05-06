NDA arrests herbalists over illegal advertisement

The National Drug Authority (NDA) on Thursday arrested 16 people in Kampala who they accused of illegal advertisement and selling unapproved drugs.

"Today (Thursday) we arrested over 16 operators of megaphones (bizindalo) around outskirts of Kampala over misleading drug promotions. Suspects are in police custody and will be charged with illegal drug advertisements which contravenes section 33 of NDP/A Act Cap 206," NDA said in a tweet last evening.

Dr Helen Ndagije, the director of product safety at NDA said people intending to promote drugs should seek clearance from the authority. Only approved drugs are allowed to be promoted in a restricted manner.

This directive has, however, attracted mixed reactions from drug dealers, especially those selling herbal medicines. Most herbal medicines sold in country have not been approved by NDA for safety and efficacy.

About the renewed enforcement, NDA said in an official statement yesterday that they are targeting make-shift operators, premises, mobile vans and foot hawkers who are giving "misleading and approved drug promotion."

NDA has also appealed to citizens to report such operators to them, saying the current enforcement is aimed at protecting the health of the population, through ensuring that only safe and effective drugs are sold.