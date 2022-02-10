NDA bans alcohol product over viagra use

Addressing journalists in Kampala on February 9, 2022, Dr James William Tamale, the NDA head of regional offices, said the products which carry Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) quality marks, pose serious health threats to consumers. But UNBS said it is not their mandate to assess medicinal claims. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has said it suspended the production and distribution of alcoholic products sold under the brand name “Stronger Weekend” because of their Viagra content.
Viagra, a drug for erectile dysfunction, is a highly restricted prescription-only medicine, according to NDA.
Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, Dr James William Tamale, the NDA head of regional offices, said the products which carry Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) quality marks, pose serious health threats to consumers. But UNBS said it is not their mandate to assess medicinal claims. 

