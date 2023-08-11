NDA closes 86 drug shops in greater Luwero

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has closed about 86 drug shops and pharmacies in the greater Luwero districts.

Early this week, NDA and Police embarked on a compliance enforcement operation targeting drug outlets in the districts of Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola.

Mr William James Tamale, the NDA Chief Regional Inspector for Kampala Extra revealed on Friday that in the operation, 86 drug shops and pharmacies were closed after being found operating illegally.

“Some drug outlets were found operating without licenses from NDA and others were being run by unqualified personnel. Our team also impounded 178 boxes of drugs worth Shs44.5 million which were found in the illegal outlets,” he said.

Mr Tamale said that the drugs have since been transferred to their offices in Nakawa, Kampala, and will only be returned if the outlet owners meet the requirements within the stipulated period.

Mr Joseph Kisakye, the Assistant District Health Officer for Luwero welcomed the operations saying that they help to regularize the activities of the outlets and promote the safety of people that access services there.

“Several clinics are running without licenses in Luwero and we have issued notices of closure to them but they remain defiant,” he said.

Mr John Ojokuna, the Luwero District Police Commander asked NDA to help in sensitizing the public about the differences between drug shops, pharmacies, and clinics because several operators apply for licenses for something but end up running other facilities.