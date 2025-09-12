NDA closes 96 unlicensed drug shops in western Uganda

The Uganda National Drug Authority (NDA) has closed 96 drug shops in western Uganda for operating illegally.

According to the NDA regional manager for the Western region, Mr Kenneth Kiiza, the operation was conducted from Monday, September 8, 2025, to Thursday, September 12, 2025, in several districts.

"During this operation, we closed 96 unlicensed drug shops and confiscated 185 boxes of assorted drugs worth Shs 85 million," Mr Kiiza said.

Some of the drugs were meant for government use and were being sold illegally, while others were stored under poor conditions, compromising their safety.

Two unqualified personnel were also arrested during the operation. Mr Kiiza emphasized that operating drug shops and pharmacies without licenses exposes the public to significant risks, including drugs being dispensed by unqualified personnel, poor storage leading to drug resistance, treatment failure, and severe drug reactions.

The NDA conducts such operations and post-market surveillance to protect the population from substandard, counterfeit, and unregistered medicines. Mr Alfred Akali, senior inspector of drugs, appealed to the community to always check for licenses displayed in drug shops and pharmacies.

"We appeal to the public to be vigilant and always look out because these drug shops and pharmacies are supposed to display their licenses," Mr Akali said. "If you don’t see it displayed, ask for it. If they refuse, you can report them to our offices."

The compliance has reportedly improved compared to the past, and Mr Akali applauded public vigilance and those who deal in drugs responsibly.

Mr Kiiza said those arrested will face charges, including unlawful possession of classified drugs, unlawful possession of government stores, and unlawful operation of pharmacies and drug shops.



