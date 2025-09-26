NDA cracks down on unlicensed pharmacies, warns of Sh100m fine in new law

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has warned pharmacists of the tough penalties awaiting those who operate without a license under the new law.

The National Drug and Health Products Authority Bill, 2025, currently before the Health Committee of Parliament, aims to transform Uganda's drug and health product regulation by establishing a robust authority to oversee medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and nutritional supplements.

According to Dr Madithiru Serugo, Principal Inspector of Drugs at NDA, under the new law, individuals operating without a license will face fines of up to 10 million shillings, while companies will face fines of up to 100 million shillings.

"If the agency finds you or NDA finds you, you'll be fined up to that amount of money," Dr. Serugo said.

"But it also works on people who are licensed, but they spend a very long time without renewing their licenses. You find somebody who was last licensed in 2022, but up to 2025, he has not renewed his license. If you are found in that, you are also equally operating without a license," he added.

Dr. Serugo was speaking at a two-day annual Continuing Professional Development (CPD) event in Kampala, organized by the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda as part of the pharmacy awareness week. He noted that the new law will also streamline the distribution policy for drugs.

"The distributor will distribute these drugs to wholesale pharmacies, the wholesale pharmacies will also sell to retailers, the pharmacies and clinics, and then the retailers will now sell to the final consumer," he said.

He added that some retail pharmacies also had annual import permits, but under the new law, importation will be based on a consignment.

"The old policy lacked traceability of the supply chain, and NDA could not track the drugs correctly," Dr. Serugo said.

"It's hard to follow up the drugs correctly, to see that they're in the right hands. But now, before you import, you will be having your license, and then you apply for an import permit, specifying which drugs you're going to import," he added.

As a benefit to pharmacists, Dr. Serugo said that pharmacists will be at the forefront of all processes in drug regulation.

"There will be no outlet that will have a license to start the drug shops when the technical person is not a pharmacist," he said. "Pharmacists will be the ones who will be licensed under drug manufacturing, under distributors, under wholesalers, under retailers."

Dr. Serugo also highlighted new roles for pharmacists within the law, including implementing good distribution practices and promoting local manufacturers.

"Pharmacists have a lot of opportunities to serve in these local manufacturing outlets," he said.

If enacted, the Bill will repeal the 1993 Act and unify health product regulation under a strengthened authority with expanded powers.



