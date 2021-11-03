NDA detects coffee tainted with Viagra

NDA said they detected the problem after some members of the public reported abnormal reactions after taking the M-Magix coffee last month. PHOTO | TONNY ABET

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The public is strongly warned against using M-Magic Coffee.
  • NDA hereby directs all pharmacies, drug shops, supermarkets and general merchandise shops to stop sale or stocking of this product,” Dr Denis Mwesigwa, the director of inspectorate and enforcement at NDA.

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has said it found significant quantity of viagra in M-Magix Coffee being marketed in the country with claim of keeping men strong. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.