NDA impounds drugs worth Shs114.8 million in Masaka

Sam Kyomukama(2nd right) and other officials from NDA address the press after impounding drugs from illegal outlets in Masaka.  PHOTO | MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • According to the head of operations at NDA, Mr Samuel Kyomukama, the central region has over 73 licensed pharmacies (69 Human and four Veterinary) and 20 unlicensed and these were the ones targeted by the operation.

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has impounded drugs worth Shs141.8 million in an operation conducted in the greater Masaka sub-region.

