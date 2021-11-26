NDA impounds drugs worth Shs114.8 million in Masaka

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has impounded drugs worth Shs141.8 million in an operation conducted in the greater Masaka sub-region.

According to the head of operations at NDA, Mr Samuel Kyomukama, the central region has over 73 licensed pharmacies (69 Human and four Veterinary) and 20 unlicensed and these were the ones targeted by the operation.

“We managed to recover 287 boxes of both human and animal drugs estimated at Shs114,800,000. We are going to use this as exhibits in the cases against the operators of these illegal drug outlets,” he said, adding that over 15 suspects were arrested and are currently detained at various police stations such as Kalangala, Masaka, Gombe, and Kakuuto among others.

They face charges related to carrying on a business of a pharmacist without a license and unlawful possession of classified drugs under section 27(2) of NDA/A Cap 206.

Dr Muhamad Lukwago, the NDA Central Regional Manager told operators of drug outlets that the new licensing season for the calendar year 2022 has begun, reminding them to submit applications for renewal of their operating licenses by December 31.

“Nobody is allowed to operate a drug outlet (Pharmacy or Drug shop) without meeting NDA licensing requirements and we encourage the public to always buy drugs from NDA licensed outlets to avoid using drugs that are below standards which can cause them problems,” he said.