NDA impounds drugs worth Shs80m, closes 149 illegal outlets

A total of 149 illegal drug outlets have been closed by officials from the National Drug Authority [NDA] and drugs worth millions of shillings have been confiscated in eastern Uganda.

The closed outlets were in 11 districts in the region, among them, Mbale City, Butaleja, Busia, Budaka, Pallisa, Kapchorwa, Kween, Sironko, Bukwo, Mbale District and Bududa.

The NDA head of enforcement Mr Samuel Kyomukama, said: “The affected drug outlets lacked qualifications and licences as required by the law and during the week-long crackdown, and about 311 boxes of assorted medicines worth Shs80 million were impounded.”

He, however, said the impounded medicines will be given back to the owners after clearing with the NDA.

The NDA regional manager, Dr David Kagwa, said the eastern region is characterized by smuggled drugs from neighbouring Kenya that come through the borders of Malaba, Busia, Lwakhakha and Bukwo.

“Most smuggled drugs are lonart and Kifaru which are not registered in Uganda and they are brought into the country in the buses at night,” he said.

The Mbale District Veterinary Officer, Dr Phillip Wakimwere said there are rampant substandard and counterfeit animal drugs, especially acaricides which have worsened the challenges of disease control.

Mr Henry Musana, a health officer, said self-drug medication is on the increase in the country.