NDA labels viral video of magnet-attracting anemia drug as "misinformation"

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has clarified that the capsules in a viral social media video, which show a magnet attracting the powdery ingredients, are a duly registered drug with ingredients known to have magnetic properties, dispelling any misconceptions or concerns raised in the video.

In the video, an individual breaks open a supposed Fedate capsule, used to treat anemia, to showcase the magnetic properties of the drug. Voices in the background express concerns about the unpleasant odor of the capsule and observe that the dark-colored portion of the powder, which is attracted to the magnet, appears to contain steel.

A similar video circulated in December last year alleged that Fedate caused severe pain to a user's wife. However, the National Drug Authority (NDA) reaffirmed in a public notice on Friday that Fedate is a fully registered and approved drug, having undergone all required regulatory processes. The NDA's statement aims to reassure the public of the drug's safety and efficacy, despite the misleading claims in the videos.

"We take note of a viral video on the Fedate drug and want to clarify as follows: Like the earlier video shared in December 2023, this new video is misleading and intended to cause unfounded public panic," the NDA notice reads.

"Fedate has undergone stringent drug regulatory procedures before its release and is monitored, regularly sampled, and tested like other drugs by the NDA. Fedate contains Carbonyl Iron, which has magnetic properties," the authority added.

The National Drug Authority (NDA) reassures the public that the raw material used for the active ingredient in Fedate is of high-quality pharmaceutical grade. The NDA conducts regular testing to detect potential impurities and ensures that particle size meets established standards. Additionally, the NDA urges individuals spreading misinformation to share their concerns directly with the authority via WhatsApp at 0740 002 080, enabling collaborative efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of Ugandans.

Regarding complaints about side effects, the NDA's December 2023 statement acknowledged that "there are always side effects associated with any medicine, and for this particular product, these may include gastrointestinal upsets, diarrhea, and constipation among others as per the patient information leaflet." To mitigate some side effects, prescribers recommend taking the product after meals, preferably after supper.