NDA opens central regional office in Masaka

The National Drugs Authority (NDA) has opened offices for the central region districts to enhance service delivery and save clients from covering long distances to seek services in Kampala City.

While the decision to create the offices in Masaka City was initiated in July, the authority officially openned the offices to the public on September 28.

Speaking during the opening, NDA chairperson Medard Bitekyerezo denounced increasing cases of drug theft despite awareness campaigns made by government among other stakeholders.

According to NDA, most drugs stolen from public health facilities end up at private facilities, denying poor people access to drugs.

Preliminary investigations by NDA and security indicate that some of the stolen drugs, particularly ARVs, antimalarial drugs, antibiotics and RDTs, are smuggled out of the country.

“We need team work to fight drug theft. It’s an insult to the government when we continue to lose drugs stolen from public facilities. These drugs are bought for the poor people that cannot access the expensive drugs at some of the private facilities,” Bitekyerezo said on September 28.

NDA secretary David Nahamya revealed that the authority intends to bring its services nearer to people on top of helping those in the production of herbal medicines to access the NDA laboratories.

Masaka Resident City Commissioner Hudu Hussein noted that bringing the center to the sub-region will save time in getting licenses to operate drug outlets.

“We still have issues with drug stock outs at public facilities but the government is doing something to have drugs in public facilities. I call upon all stakeholders to play an active role in eliminating drug theft,” he added.

Micheal Webba Lwetabe, the Pharmacy owners’ association publicity secretary, warned proprietors of pharmacies to desist procuring drugs from unregistered distributors who sometimes trade smuggled drugs.

NDA is mandated to regulate drugs in the Country, including their manufacture, importation, distribution and licensing processes.