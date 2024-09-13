NDA recovers drugs worth Shs2b stolen from government

The Uganda National Drug Authority (NDA) has recovered drugs valued at Shs2 billion that were stolen from government stores.

This announcement was made on Friday by NDA Communications Manager, Mr Abiaz Rwamwiri, during a press briefing that followed a week-long

compliance enforcement operation in the southwestern region.

“For the past eight months, we have managed to recover over Shs2 billion worth of stolen drugs. These were found both in private health facilities and in individuals' homes,” Mr Rwamwiri reported.

He expressed frustration at the public outcry over drug shortages in government health facilities, pointing out that these shortages are exacerbated by dishonest individuals who are paid to serve the public but instead contribute to the suffering of vulnerable people.

“Government funds the purchase and distribution of drugs using taxpayers' money, yet these drugs often fail to reach their intended recipients. As a result, people are forced to pay for drugs that should have been free. This is why we are intensifying our efforts to combat the theft of government drugs,” Mr. Rwamwiri explained.

Preliminary investigations suggest that some of the stolen drugs, particularly antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) and antimalarial drugs, end up in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mr Rwamwiri urged local communities and leaders to remain vigilant and assist authorities in apprehending and prosecuting those involved in drug theft.

“Pay close attention, especially as health workers leave their facilities after work. Monitor what they carry and the health centers they visit, as these are often the routes through which drugs are illegally removed from health facilities,” he advised.

In addition, Mr Rwamwiri reported on the results of the compliance enforcement operation conducted across five districts in southwestern Uganda, which concluded on Thursday. The operation led to the closure of 79 drug shops operating illegally or with unqualified staff, and the confiscation of 153 boxes of drugs valued at Shs50 million.

“We carried out a week-long targeted operation in Isingiro, Bushenyi, Ntungamo, Rwampara, and Kiruhura districts. Our goal is to ensure that all drug outlets operate legally and with qualified personnel to safeguard the health of Ugandans,” he said.

Mr Kudra Mulindwa, NDA Acting Regional Manager for Mbarara, advised individuals whose drugs were confiscated to visit their offices in Mbarara City for guidance on compliance.