NDA speaks out on killer cough syrups

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has said the cough syrups, which have been linked to the death of 66 children in Gambia, are not being used in Uganda.

However, NDA appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected substandard and falsified medical products to NDA.

“NDA provides assurance to the public that the affected products are not available on the Ugandan market. NDA has never approved nor authorised sale of any products from Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (Haryana, India),” the statement NDA sent to Daily Monitor reads.

The affected syrups, which are manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (Haryana, India), include; Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip NCold Syrup.

According to the WHO, laboratory analysis of each of these products confirmed the presence of unacceptable amounts of Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol as contaminants which are toxic to humans when consumed and can be fatal.

NDA process

NDA said to ensure access to safe, efficacious and quality medicines, they have quality assurance measures that include inspections of pharmaceutical manufacturers for compliance to good manufacturing practices, and review and approval of medicine dossiers before granting market authorization.

The agency said they also verify drug consignments for importation and inspect drug consignments at ports of entry.

“Inspection and licensing of pharmacies and drug shops through the regional offices and Testing of medicines and medical devices in NDA WHO accredited and 1SO 17025 certified laboratory at Mulago,” the statement reads.

NDA added: “After granting market authorisation, NDA further undertakes post-market surveillance that includes risk-based sampling and testing of medicines on the market; investigate drug-related complaints and also address any adverse drug reaction events regarding medicines through Pharmacovigilance.”