NDA, Tooro Kingdom unite to promote traditional medicine

The National Drug Authority (NDA) is partnering with Tooro Kingdom to conserve medicinal trees and plants in Tooro Sub-region.

According to the NDA, this is aimed at promoting the use of traditional medicine in the country.

Dr Medard Bitekerezo, the chairman of NDA, said the collaboration between the two institutions will ensure that the quality of traditional medicine meets the required standards.

He said they hope to achieve this by organising continuous trainings for traditional medicine stakeholders.

“The NDA signed a memorandum of understanding with Tooro Kingdom [in 2023 and] our team came to Tooro Kingdom and trained over 100 herbalists. We want to make sure all those involved meet [the required] standards because today, many people are using herbal medicine; that is why grandparents used to live longer,” Dr Bitekerezo said during the handover of furniture worth Shs20 million to Tooro Kingdom in Fort Portal City last Friday.

He added that the two institutions are also working together to address drug abuse and the unauthorised hawking of medicines in the region, adding that they are committed to ensuring the rational use of drugs.

He said the kingdom would be provided with financial support to bolster its fight against drug abuse and foster a positive mindset change among those affected.

In response to the smuggling of government drugs to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Dr Bitekerezo said the NDA has taken proactive measures to address the issue, which includes establishing new offices in Fort Portal City.

He said this will enhance coordination in combating the illegal trade of Ugandan drugs.

He added that they recently arrested individuals involved in such activities.

Tooro Kingdom’s deputy prime minister-in-charge of finance and administration, Mr William Kwemera Ngabu, emphasized the need to address drug abuse, which he said is contributing to the high prevalence of HIV/Aids in the region.



