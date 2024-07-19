Ndejje University launches whistleblower app to fight sexual harassment

Ndejje University has launched a new application through which students and staff can report cases of sexual harassment.

The application named 'Whistleblower Sexual Harassment App' was instituted on Thursday, during an exhibition showcasing innovations at the institution in Kampala.

Guest of honor Dr. Richard Komakech, who represented National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), welcomed the app but also urged conservation and preservation of natural resources.

"Our mission is to ensure that Uganda's natural resources are managed sustainably for the benefit of the current and future generations,” he said on Thursday during the Annual Research and Innovations Symposium 2024 at Ndejje University.

He added: "We have emphasized energy efficiency through the promotion of making and using briquettes which has not only reduced dependency on traditional fuels but also fostered a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students.”

Speaking at the same event, the Director of the Annual Research Symposium, Dr Primrose Nakazibwe, highlighted that it's an opportunity for the university to share its innovations with the world.

"This year we have had about 80 paper abstracts coming through with about 15 innovative ideas coming through from different faculties. This is the second round of Centre Saint funds. Ndejje University has one of those big research budgets annually for such activities at about Shs500m," she said.

Dr. Nakazibwe added:" Ndejje University is implementing a project in partnership with UNESCO. This application that we have developed today will help the students report and seek support when they are faced with a crisis in their lives.”

She told students to use the ‘panic button’ on the application when they are facing a crisis which will be delivered instantly to the person managing the app.

University authorities say the app will be interlinked with the Yamba Application being developed by (UNESCO).