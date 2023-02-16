Ndejje varsity installs first female Vice Chancellor

Rev Canon Professor Olivia Nassaka Banja has been installed as the 8th Vice Chancellor at Ndejje University replacing Prof Eriabu Lugujjo who has retired after serving the mandatory two terms as the 7th chancellor.

A former Dean at the School of Education Uganda Christian University (UCU), Prof Banja became the first female Chancellor at the Anglican Church founded University owned by a consortium of six Central Uganda Dioceses under the Province of the Church of Uganda.

In her installation speech, the Associate Professor of African Christianity pledged to re-envision and innovatively grow Ndejje University into one of the leading Christian-based educational institutions in Uganda.

“With my team, I plan to and have started moving forward and implementing the University strategic plan (2017/18-2026/17), and conducting the necessary reviews to address the post-Covid opportunities and challenges,” she said.

Luweero Diocesan Bishop and Chairperson of the Ndejje University, Rt. Rev. Eridard Nsubuga

urged the new Vice Chancellor to take Word of encouragement from the 24th Verse from 1 Thessalonians 5 ‘He who calls you is faithful and will do it for’ to steer the University to its heights.

“Personality is given, Character is formed. It is our prayer that our new Vice Chancellor and all Godly leaders would emulate this. We bless God for the former Vice Chancellor Prof Eriabu Lugujjo and the new Vice Chancellor Prof Olivia Nassaka Banja,” he said on Wednesday.

Ndejje University Chancellor Bishop Hannington Mutebi commended the university community and all the other key stakeholders including the Board of Trustees and council for all the support given to the university leadership that has enabled the university to achieve its goals. The university has seen new developments, good leadership, and many other areas including the recent winning of the East African University games recently held at the University campus under Prof Lugujjo, the outgoing Vice Chancellor.

“I have no doubt that it is God who called our sister Prof. Olivia Banja who has been called by God at a time like this to take on the leadership of Ndejje University. This community expects a lot from you at a time when resources are scars and the degree of immorality is at its highest,” he said.

Established in 1992 and Chartered in 2009 by the Uganda National Council for Higher Education, Ndejje University is a private but not for profit University managed under the Ndejje University foundation consortium that has the Anglican Dioceses of Mukono, Namirembe, Luweero, West Buganda, Central Buganda, and Kampala Diocese.

About Prof Banja