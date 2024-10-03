Ndiga clan head killing: Prime murder suspect asks court to free 4 co-accused

The self-confessed key murder suspect of the Ndiga Clan leader has asked court to release four co-accused saying they are “innocent.”

On Thursday, Lujja Bbosa Tabula, who has since admitted to the murder of Eng Daniel Bbosa, told court presided by Mwanga II Magistrate Adam Byaruhanga that authorities should only keep him and his nephew Noah Lujja in custody.

The four suspects who Tabula seeks to be released include Harriet Nakiguli, 40, Joseph Nakabale, 47, Ezra Mayanja, 44, and Buganda Kingdom’s 46-year-old tradition court clerk Milly Naluwenda.

"These are just my relatives who do not know anything. It is not right and fair to keep them on remand yet I am ready to carry my own cross," Lujja remarked.

But prosecution led by Caroline Mpumwire objected, reasoning that they are about to commit the accused to High Court for trial.

Mpumwire further told court that the suspects were due for committal on Thursday, but new evidence was brought up, thus need to update the indictment.

Trial magistrate Byaruhanga agreed to the state's submission adding that he had no jurisdiction to handle a capital offence.

"I have heard the accused prayers visa vee the state's response. The suspects are facing a charge of murder which is capital in nature and only trialable by the High Court. At the moment the state is given only three weeks to commit the suspects," Byaruhanga held.

"It will be the High Court to decide whether you have a case to answer or not and will be the same court to determine whether you should be granted bail or not," Byaruhanga added before adjourning the case to October 24.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that Tabula worked alongside Naluwenda to hire Bbosa’s killers on February 25 near his home at Kikandwa zone, Lungujja Parish, Rubaga Division, in Kampala.

Prosecution alleges that on February 25, 2024, at Kikandwa- Lungujja Village in Kampala’s Rubaga Division, the accused persons and others still at large with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Eng Daniel Kakeedo Bbosa.

Eng. Bbosa was killed by gunmen riding on a motorcycle in Lungujja as he approached his residence.

The assassins were pursued by a group of boda boda riders led by Abdul Katabaazi, killing some despite the assassins drawing a gun at them.