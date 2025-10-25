Ndorwa West turns battleground as Museveni’s minister runs against NRM candidate

The ruling NRM’s flag bearer for Ndorwa West, Eliab Naturinda Mporere, has accused Trade Minister David Bahati of dividing party members and undermining unity ahead of the 2026 elections, after the veteran politician defied the party line to stand as an independent in Kabale District.

Speaking shortly after his nomination at the Electoral Commission offices in Kabale on Thursday, Naturinda said Bahati, who is the Kabale District NRM chair, had long used disunity as a political tool, contributing to his loss in the recent party primaries.

“It was disappointing to find the offices closed when everyone knew I was coming,” Naturinda said, referring to the party offices in Kabale which he found locked despite prior communication that he would address journalists there.

Naturinda, a Kampala-based lawyer and first-time parliamentary contender, said he had been accompanied by Kabale LCV chairman Nelson Nshangabasheija, former Miss Uganda Natasha Nyonyozi, and several local leaders when he discovered the offices shut.

He further alleged that the defeated minister still influences certain security operatives in the district but assured supporters that local security structures would not allow intimidation or disruption of party activities.

Bahati, who was nominated on Wednesday to run as an independent, dismissed Naturinda’s electoral season accusations, branding his rival’s team “thieves” and claiming the NRM primary was rigged.

“Because of vote rigging by President Obote, President Museveni went to the bush to fight. I have come to reclaim my victory,” Bahati said.

The remarks angered Naturinda, who accused the minister of spreading falsehoods to console himself, insisting that voters had simply “desired change” after two decades of Bahati’s representation.

He alleged that over ten declaration forms, particularly from Kitumba Sub-county, had been tampered with during the primaries.

Lt Col James Mwesigye, the Commissioner in Charge of RDCs and RCCs in western Uganda, also weighed in on the rising tensions, warning candidates against misleading the public by claiming endorsement from President Museveni.

He told religious leaders at Kitanga Parish in Rukiga District that the President had made it clear he only supports official NRM flag bearers, saying independents risk dividing supporters.

The Ndorwa West race is expected to be one of the most closely watched contests in the Kigezi region, pitting Museveni’s long-serving minister, seeking to extend his leadership to 25 years, against a 37-year-old lawyer many supporters have dubbed “the King David of the Bible” and “the savior of the constituency.”

Ugandans will vote the next parliament in general elections to be held January 15, 2026.