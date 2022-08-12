Nebbi Bishop Emeritus Luluga’s legacy lives on

Hundreds of Christians from the greater north living in Kampala Metropolitan area last Sunday converged at Our Lady of St Jude Naguru Catholic Parish to pay tribute to late Nebbi Diocese Bishop Emeritus Martin Luluga.

Bishop Luluga, 89, was pronounced dead at 9:20am on July 30.

Under their umbrella body, Gulu Archdiocese, Arua Diocese, Nebbi Diocese and Lira Diocese (GANAL), the Christians eulogised the late as a God-fearing servant who executed his duties with dignity and love.

“I am relating the life of Bishop Luluga to the readings, which describe Abraham, the servant of God, who was tested on many occasions, including sacrificing his son Isaac. Due to his love for God, he managed to overcome all these challenges and obeyed God as expected. This is how the late Bishop served God by loving the people he served, regardless of their status,” said Fr Rev Dan Emmanuel Oryema, who presided over mass.

Giving a brief background of Bishop Luluga’s service, Fr Oryema noted that Nebbi Catholic Diocese was on February 23, 1996, carved out of Arua Diocese under the leadership of then Bishop John Baptist Odama.

Exemplary service

Shortly after, Bishop Odama was transferred to then Gulu Diocese and Luluga, who was serving as the latter’s bishop, was brought to Nebbi.

“When late Bishop Luluga joined Nebbi Catholic Diocese, he set a great legacy by accomplishing what Archbishop Odama left behind,” said.

Among the projects accomplished by Bishop Luluga was the construction of the cathedral.

“He also ordained a number of priests, including myself,” Rev Fr Oryema observed.

“And above all, he mentored a number of alter servants, many of whom are priests today serving the Church in various capacities,” he added.

Dr Jacinto Amandua, the head of the laity for Arua Diocese Christians living in Kampala, noted that although Bishop Luluga worked in Gulu and Nebbi dioceses, he was born in Arua Diocese.

“Much of his priestly ministry was exercised in Arua Diocese in various parishes and the departments he served, with many people having fond memories of him,” Dr Amandua, who was the late bishop’s personal doctor, said.

The youngest sister of the late bishop, Ms Mary Deboru, noted that the family is proud to have offered their son to serve the church.

“My brother was so exemplary in the family right from the time of his childhood. I remember my late mother always praising him for being God-fearing, loving, a peace maker and it is the reason he was sent to the seminary, rising through the ranks of a priest, and administrator,” she said.

“I lived with him most of the time. He took me to stay with him in Gulu and enrolled me in Lacor Nursing School. It is the reason I am a nursing officer to date,” she added.

She urged Christians to continue praying for his brother’s soul to rest in peace.

Bishop Luluga will be laid to rest on August 17 at Nebbi Cathedral.

Bishop Luluga was born on March 1, 1933 in Lodonga Parish, Arua Diocese, in present day Yumbe District.

He was baptised on March 5, 1933, received his first Holy Communion on January 3, 1943, and Confirmation on March 28, 1943.

Bishop Luluga attended Lodonga Primary School and Lacor Seminary, Gulu.

In 1969, he was sent to the International Centre for Pastoral Theology in Rome where he was awarded with a diploma in Social Sciences.

He was ordained a priest on June 1, 1963. On May 7, 1972, he was appointed Vicar General of Arua Diocese and then given a title of Monsignor.

During the 1979-1981 war, Msgr Luluga moved to live in exile in Mahagi-Nioka Diocese in the current Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). When he returned to Uganda in 1983, he was posted to Alokolum National Major Seminary in Gulu as the spiritual director and at the same time teaching spiritual theology.

In 1986, he went back to Arua Diocese and was appointed as the diocesan treasurer.

Towards the end of the year, he was appointed by Pope John Paul II as the Auxiliary Bishop of Gulu Diocese, and was consecrated on January 11, 1987.

In 1988, Bishop Luluga was appointed the Apostolic Administrator of Gulu Diocese. On February 22, 1990, he was confirmed as the Bishop of Gulu Diocese and was installed on April 12, 1990. On January 2, 1999, he was transferred to Nebbi Catholic Diocese and was installed as the Bishop on April 18, 1999.