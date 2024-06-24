Nebbi Diocese baptizes two babies born to pilgrims during Martyrs Day

The archbishop select of Gulu Archdiocese, Raphael Wokorach P’mony, yesterday baptized two babies born on June 3, 2024 during the annual Martyrs’ Day celebrations at Namugongo.

“I am very happy to have the opportunity to baptize two beautiful babies Raphaela Antonia and Raphaela Muto that God gave us during Martyrs Day. This will be reflected in the history of the Nebbi Catholic Church,” Wokorach told a congregation during Sunday mass.

Preaching at his farewell mass as Nebbi Catholic Diocese bishop, Wokorach urged Christians to be forgiving while he also cautioned believers against rumors and fake news.

According to the Chairperson Central Organizing Committee for the concluded Martyrs’ Day celebration, Catherine Akumu Mavejjina, the baptism of two babies was part of a farewell party to wish the archbishop select well in his new role of shepherding Gulu.

The prelate promised to take care of the babies.

About the babies

Mavenjina said baby Raphaela Kizito Muto’s parents are from Butebo Parish in Tororo Diocese while June 3 baby Antonia Raphaela’s parents are from Pakwach Parish in Nebbi Diocese.

According to Mavenjina, Muto’s mother Justine Muwugumya was one of the foot pilgrims who trekked from Butebo District and delivered at Namugongo catholic shrine on June 2, 2024.

“That is why we took interest in her baby as part of Nebbi Diocese,” she explained.

Muwugumya told Monitor that her trek was intended to pray for her family.

She narrated that she was eight months pregnant but delivered safely because she trusted her faith.