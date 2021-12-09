Nebbi leaders blame defilement cases on poor parenting

The prime minister of Ker Alur, Mr Opar Angala, has attributed cases of defilement and teenage pregnancies to poor parenting.

Speaking during a press conference in Nebbi Town on Monday, Mr Angala said several defilement cases go unreported because parents and guardians of the victims accept money and material things from the perpetrators.

He warned that such cases will be investigated by the cultural chiefs, and asked the latter not to issue marriage certificates to underage couples.

“This is against the law and it is criminal,’’ Mr Angala said.

The district crime intelligence officer, Mr Nicholas Nantajja, said defilement cases were high at the start of last year’s lockdown, but have since reduced due to sensitisation.

He said the cases are only reported after a failed agreement between the family of the offender and the victim.

“Sometimes such agreements are witnessed by the local leaders who are compromised to abandon the cases,” Mr Nantajja said.

“Parents have also failed to monitor their children. They (children) roam at night, which has increased defilement cases,” he added.

However, Mr Denis Picoo, a parent, accused some police officers of conniving with the suspected defilers.

Mr Picoo said when his 14-year-old daughter was defiled and got pregnant, he gave up on the case after police asked him to pay Shs50,000 to facilitate investigations.

The district police commander, Ms Grace Musoke, said police officers found mediating defilement cases will be investigated and prosecuted.

She added that many defilement cases are not reported since the parties negotiate, making it hard for police to investigate the cases.

Ms Musoke said out of 3,700 teenage pregnancies in the district since last year, only 36 defilement cases were reported in the last three months and only four suspects were taken to court, while six cases were illegally negotiated.

“We have parents who have abandoned their responsibilities and this has made the work of police and other stakeholders difficult,” she said.

According to the acting district health officer, Dr Justine Okwairwoth, 44 percent of the teenage pregnancies in Nebbi are due to defilement, while 34 percent of maternal deaths are as a result of teenage pregnancy.

He said 47 percent of the total population in the district from the age of 13 to 17 is sexually active, with an increment of 25 percent in teenage pregnancies.

The executive director of Reproductive Health Uganda, Mr Jackson Chekweko, said according to the national statistics, 14,134 defilement cases were reported to police in 2020 but details of how many were convicted has not been shared.

“We need to invest a lot of money in reproductive health to mitigate the current teenage pregnancy trend in the district,” Mr Chekweko said.

He added that 25 percent of the adolescent aged between 15 and 19 have children while 415,000 cases of abortions are reported annually among the adolescent ages.

Mr steam Omitto, the Pakwach District chairperson, said teenage pregnancy is one of the most devastating social crises and criminal offence that violates the rights of girls.

“Recognising that this vice affects not just the general health of the girl child, but also reduces her chance for school retention and positive learning outcomes. We should as leaders commit to become more accountable and protect the girl child,” he said.