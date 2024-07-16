Nebbi Muslims seek Shs2.3b for modern mosque

The Muslim community in Nebbi District seeks Shs2.3billion to construct a modern mosque designed with commercial lockups to generate income for Islam, authorities have said.

According to Nebbi District Khadhi Sheik Abudu-Karim Ongei, the current town mosque is dilapidated with visibly worrying cracks on the wall and a leaking roof, thus need for a new facility.

Ongei also said, the mosque constructed in the early 90s has become small amid an increasing Muslim population exceeding 2,000 faithfuls in the area.

“We need to decongest the mosque and also raise money to assist the disadvantaged community members in the Muslim community,” Ongei said as he backed quest for the Shs2.3billion.

Abdul Maliki Suleiman, the chairperson of the Nebbi District Muslim community told Monitor that the Bill of Quantity (BOQ) for the construction of Nebbi Town Mosque is out and the plan has been approved by the municipal.

“If funds could allow, the new mosque project would take a maximum of three years,” he added, noting that majority funding for the initiative will be through fundraisers and lobbying from international Muslim Bodies through Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and well-wishers.

Nebbi Muslim leaders say they intend to have a 3,000 seater mosque on a facility also hosting health facilities, conference hall and a police post among other things.

The women affairs chairperson in the Nebbi Muslim fraternity, Safina Mikhail Monaliga, urged transparency and accountability.

“When such big projects are designed, people pretend to be holy to come near the money and then challenges of accountability come in,” she observed.

Former Nebbi District Muslims secretary Juma Ovuru echoed belief that the project would surge the Islamic population in the area.

“…and that would be a big achievement to the Muslim community of Nebbi,” he emphasized.