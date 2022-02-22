Nebbi revenge attack leaves 80 homeless

A man looks helplessly  at some of the burnt huts in Ndhew Sub-county, Nebbi District, at the weekend. PHOTO/ PATRICK OKABA

By  Patrick Okaba

What you need to know:

  • The mob action happened despite ongoing  police sensitisation, physically and on the radios, cautioning the communities not to take the law into their hands.

At least 80 people have been left homeless after 28 huts in Jalakech village, Ndhew Sub-county in Nebbi District were torched in a revenge attack  at the weekend. 

