Nebbi school uses science laboratory as staff room

Despite the government putting more focus on the promotion of sciences in schools, the laboratories at Erussi Senior Secondary School in Nebbi District have been turned into the teachers’ staff room.

The laboratories also act as store rooms for items such as farm tools.

The school management says they are using the laboratories for other purposes since they are not equipped.

Most of the equipment got broken while the other was stolen. The school too lacked items for experiments, with most of the chemicals in the laboratories expiring many years ago.

The acting deputy head teacher, Ms Annet Ayiyorwoth, told the Monitor on Tuesday that due to limited office space, they are forced to use the laboratory as a staffroom.

According to Ms Ayiyorwoth, the school has both boarding and day sections with a total population of 520 students.

She said once the laboratory is fully equipped, they will look for alternative space for the staffroom.

“We have consulted the ministry of Education on how to dispose of the expired chemicals, replace them and equip the laboratory so that we relocate the staff occupying it to pave way for practicals,” Ms Ayiyorwoth said.

For the laboratory to resume normal operations, it needs re-quipping with reagent chemicals /acids, laboratory apparatus, practical guide books and connecting the drainage water system.

The president of old students association, Dr Jeremy Opoki, asked the ministry of Education to equip and empower the laboratory with modern equipment if they want sciences to be performed well.

“Most government-aided schools lack modern laboratory equipment in the region; if the schools are well equipped, this would encourage the learners to access the practical knowledge,” Dr Opoki said.

He urged the association of the old students to assess the cost of the missing laboratory equipment for replacement, arguing that everyone must be a stakeholder in improving academic excellence in the schools.

The Nebbi Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Agnes Acibu, said: “Government has put in place lucrative opportunities for scientists. There is a need to equip science laboratories and empower science students in every school for better performance in sciences.”

BACKGROUND