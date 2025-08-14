Nebbi stuck with over 300 cattle abandoned by Balaalo

Nebbi District is grappling with over 300 herds of cattle belonging to Balaalo herdsmen after the administration launched an operation to implement Executive Order Number 2, aimed at evicting them from the area.

The order is part of a broader operation being implemented across Northern Uganda.

Mr William Abedkani, the district veterinary officer, stated that since last Friday, the Balaalo herdsmen have failed to comply with the district's request to transport their cattle from the government's animal holding ground at Agwok County headquarters.

"All the animals that belong to Nomadic pastoralists are supposed to leave the district in phase 2 while the verification of land ownerships will come in phase 3 of the implementations," Abedkani said, adding that the government's animal holding grounds have become overcrowded due to non-compliance.

Mr Robert Abak, the Resident District Commissioner and head of the executive order's implementation in Nebbi, revealed that the security team has opened two animal holding grounds for Balaalo animals.

One is located at Agwok County headquarters, holding 178 herds of cattle, while the other is in Aluka village, Alala sub-county, holding 132 herds.

"We intend to collect more animals that belong to Balaalo in less than two weeks by using village-to-village strategies. If the Balaalo didn’t comply with the executive order, animals will be transported in the course of the day and will be escorted by soldiers to the Pakwach animal checkpoint," he said.

Mr Abak explained that the operation began with sensitisation of local leaders in sub-counties where Balaalo reside, but they remain non-compliant, opting to hide in communities instead.

"We are giving them an opportunity to comply, but if they don't, we will have to take further action," he warned.

Mr Hero Muddenyi, a Balaalo representative, claimed they are waiting for vehicles to transport their animals to Meat Parkers in Kampala.

"We are ready to move our animals, but we need the necessary logistics to do so," Muddenyi said.



