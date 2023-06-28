Nebbi Town gears up for burial of Justice Arach

A group of brawny men hollow out the earth with hoes and pickaxes, chatting and laughing away.

Across the compound, women stay occupied, cooking on stones as intoxicating smoke billows and spreads out, dissolving into the fresh countrywide wind.

The air is filled with the sounds of footsteps and animated conversations.

Welcome to the Jukia Hill home in Nebbi Municipality, where the body of Supreme Court judge Justice Stella Arach-Amoko is set to be laid to rest, following a recent court victory.

There has been contestation and uncertainty in the week after the jurist died on June 17.

Her husband, Ambassador James Amoko, demanded that she is buried at their matrimonial home in Adjumani while the deceased’s children from a past relationship, said she willed to be laid to rest next to the grave of her father on Jukia Hill.

Justice Ketrah Katunguka of the Family Division of the High Court in Kampala handed victory to the Nebbi team on Tuesday. The court ruled that the burial arrangements, initially planned by the state to be conducted in Adjumani, should take place in Nebbi without any interruptions.

Jukia Hill, which has a cultural heritage of Justice Arach family, lies two kilometres away from Nebbi Town on Nebbi-Goli-Paidha Road.

The home was a beehive of activity with digging of the grave underway as early as 10am yesterday. This is where the remains of the jurist, who died aged 69, will be laid to rest.

Mourners from varied places filed in one after another to condole with the family.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, the deceased’s sister, Ms Lucy Amiyo, said although the state has not sent in the burial date for their beloved sister, relatives have started burial arrangements since court granted them burial rights.

“We are so happy because court has given it’s directives for our sister Justice Stella Arach [Amoko] to be buried home. Since she passed on, we have so far spent over Shs5 million to feed mourners and other items needed for burial,” Ms Amiyo said.

The mother of the deceased, Ms Kalla Picho, applauded the court rulings.

“This was a battle between court and God, not us. God chose that she be buried where I can mourn her and take care of the grave easily with other people at my home,” she said.

Asked whether the court battle has not dented the relationship with the widower, Ms Kalla, said: “We have asked my children and any other family member to be friendly with the husband of Stella. This should not create a grudge between us. He and his family members are welcome to bury Stella.”

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Central Organising Committee for Nebbi Chapter, Mr Denis Nyango, said the family expects to host more than 5,000 mourners.

He said they have a tentative budget of Shs200 million, which they have not yet raised.

“Although the state has not given the official burial date till now, we are continuing to collect condolences so that we can be able to raise the Shs200 million in order to have a befitting burial of Stella,” he said.

In Adjumani, Pastor Cosmas Madile, a cousin of Ambassador Amoko, said: “We are yet to call for a family meeting to make a decision on the ruling and find next steps to take whether to attend or not attend the burial in Nebbi.”

Following her passing, the government made the announcement that Lady Justice Arach would receive a state burial. As part of this honour, her body was laid in state in Parliament to allow for tributes and the paying of final respects.

Judiciary spokesperson Jameson Karemani was not available yesterday as this newspaper tried to establish the new burial programme for the jurist.

