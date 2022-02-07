Nebbi traders count losses as army detains cattle dealers

Security agencies hold some normadic pastoralists last year. PHOTO/FILE

By  Patrick Okaba

What you need to know:

  • Mr Geoffrey Jalum, the chairperson of  Nebbi Butchery Association, says they have incurred losses of more than Shs3m.

Traders in Nebbi District are counting losses after security forces detained cattle dealers at Karuma-West Nile junction for  one week.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.