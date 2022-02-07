Nebbi traders count losses as army detains cattle dealers

Traders in Nebbi District are counting losses after security forces detained cattle dealers at Karuma-West Nile junction for one week.

The group claims to have been intercepted last Thursday with their cattle as they were returning from Loro livestock market in Lango Sub-region.

Their detention was allegedly spearheaded by the Office of the Prime Minister following the government directive to relocate and stop nomadic pastoralists in northern Uganda.

Mr Geoffrey Jalum, the chairperson of Nebbi Butchery Association, says they have incurred losses of more than Shs3m.

He added that this has also resulted in meat scarcity in the greater Nebbi districts.

Mr Muzammil Odagagiu, a butcherman in Nebbi Town, says they were out of beef over the detention of their main suppliers.

“If traders are being stopped from crossing River Nile with cattle because of Balaalo’s activities and yet our main livestock market is in Lango Sub-region, where shall we get money for school fees for our children?” Mr Odagagiu asked.

Mr Yakino Olama, 70, a resident from Alur, says Alur and Langi started their partnership years back, adding that the arrangement should not be disrupted just because of activities of the Balaalo.