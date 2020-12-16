Nebbi traders protest creation of parallel market

By Patrick Okaba More by this Author

Traders in Nebbi Main Market are up in arms over the decision by the municipal authorities to maintain a parallel market.

The temporary market at Mayor’s Gardens was established in March following the presidential directives to decongest all public places as one of the control measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The traders said they expected the municipal authorities to close the temporary market following the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions but this has not happened.

Ms Judith Anefua, a produce dealer in the main market, told Daily Monitor in an interview on Monday that their clients have abandoned them for the new establishment at Mayor’s Gardens.

She added they are no longer making any profits.

“We want that market closed and besides, it is over congested,” Ms Anefua said.

The traders added that Mayor’s Gardens was designed for recreational purposes but not a market. The municipal mayor, Mr Geoffrey Ngiriker, said they only created the temporary market to decongest the main one, which has a population of about 7,000 traders.

“It is very hard for the council to make discussions of re-merging the market because government has not come clean on reopening the markets countrywide officially since cases of Covid-19 are being reported in the country,” he said.

Mr Ngiriker acknowledged that traders in Nebbi Main Market have genuine complaints of loss of their customers because the temporary market accommodates mostly farmers who sell their items cheaply.

Nebbi Main Market generates about Shs120 million annually in revenue.

