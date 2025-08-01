NEED executive suspends Kabuleta for 90 days

The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) Party has suspended its president and national chairperson, Joseph Kiiza Kabuleta, for 90 days effective August 1, 2025.

The suspension follows a litany of internal misconduct allegations, including abuse of power, sectarian tendencies, and financial opacity.

According to NEED's National Spokesperson, Moses Matovu, the decision to suspend Kabuleta was made after a series of peaceful engagements to resolve the issues failed. The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Friday, August 1, 2025, decided to suspend him with 12 out of 17 members signing in support of his suspension. Matovu stated that the NEC meeting was convened to address the longstanding issues and determine the future of the party leadership.

The reasons for the suspension are multifaceted. Kabuleta self-declared himself as the party's presidential flag bearer without NEC or Delegates Conference approval, which contravenes party processes and procedures. Additionally, Kabuleta practiced sectarianism and tribalism while handling party matters, evident in his expulsion of party executive members based on their ethnic backgrounds.

Furthermore, Kabuleta referred to residents of Lubaga as "slum dwellers," which was deemed offensive and divisive nationwide. His actions were seen as undermining the party's principles and values. Matovu emphasized that the party would not tolerate any behavior that promotes division and hatred among its members or the general public.

Kabuleta's financial management of the party has also been called into question. He operated with unverified financial sources and failed to account for party assets and expenditures. This lack of transparency and accountability has raised concerns about the party's financial sustainability and Kabuleta's ability to manage party resources effectively.

Moreover, Kabuleta has been accused of undermining party structures and running a parallel faction within the party. He mobilized an unauthorized Delegates Conference, which was seen as a challenge to the party's authority and decision-making processes. Matovu stated that Kabuleta's actions have caused confusion and division within the party.

The suspension letter outlined 14 reasons for Kabuleta's suspension, including abuse of power, sectarianism, financial irregularities, and undermining party structures. Kabuleta's remark, "I am NEED Party, and NEED is me," was interpreted as an attempt to personalize a public political entity and undermine collective leadership. His persistent absence from NEC meetings indicated negligence of duty, and his attempt to relocate party offices from Lubaga without consultation was seen as arbitrary and divisive.

During the 90-day suspension, Kabuleta is barred from conducting any party business, including attending meetings, organizing conferences, or using party property. The Deputy National Chairperson will assume leadership roles in an acting capacity. Matovu assured that the party would continue to operate smoothly during this period and that the suspension would allow for a thorough review of the party's leadership and structures.

The Electoral Commission spokesperson, Julius Mucunguzi, urged NEED party leaders and members to resolve their differences internally or seek legal action if necessary. "All political parties have their party constitutions; I expected them to follow their provisions," he said. Mucunguzi emphasized the importance of adhering to party constitutions and the legal framework governing political parties in Uganda.

Kabuleta, a sports journalist analyst, pastor, and politician who contested for the office of the president of Uganda in the 2021 presidential poll, declined to comment on the matter when reached by phone. "I have no comment," he said briefly before ending the call.

The suspension of Kabuleta marks a significant development in the NEED Party's history. The party's ability to navigate this challenge and emerge stronger will depend on its leadership and members' ability to work together and adhere to the party's constitution and values. As the situation unfolds, it will be crucial for the party to maintain transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in its decision-making processes.



