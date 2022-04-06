Neighbor beats 6-year-old pupil to death over peas

Police in Kibuku District are hunting for a 28-year-old man who allegedly killed his neighbor’s son for reportedly stealing peas from his garden.

Six-year-old Sula Goso, a primary two pupil at Bugiri Primary School and resident of Nampowoli Zone, Bugiri Parish, Kasasira Sub County in Kibuku District died on Tuesday after he was allegedly beaten by the suspect who’s said to be on the run.

The suspect reportedly fled his home after learning that angry residents wanted to lynch him.

Bukedi North Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso he will be charged with murder.

“We have started investigating the matter. It is very unfortunate that a person can decide to kill his neighbor’s son just over peas. This is so primitive and I think people need to change and start valuing others’ lives. How can someone take away the life of a young child in this way?” she wondered.

Ms Alaso said Goso who had been living with his maternal grandparents at around 3pm, together with his seven-year-old friend, went picking peas in the garden of the suspect.

“The owner of the garden found them stealing his peas. It’s alleged that he (suspect) started chasing them and eventually caught up with Goso. He beat him severely before twisting his neck as narrated by his friend who witnessed the incident,” Ms Alaso added.