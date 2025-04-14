Nema approves Masaka oil palm project after three-year delay

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has approved the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries’ plan to expand its oil palm project to Masaka District.

The approval followed an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), which confirmed that the project will not pose a threat to the environment or aquatic ecosystems in the area, according to Nema’s corporate communications manager, Ms Naome Namara.

“We have looked through their submissions and cleared them. Farmers in Masaka are now free to start planting oil palm,” Ms Namara told Monitor on April 13.

An ESIA is a tool designed to evaluate the potential environmental and social effects of a development project. It ensures that project decision-makers consider such impacts early on, and strive to avoid them wherever possible.

The rollout of oil palm cultivation in Masaka was initially conceived three years ago. However, delays in land acquisition and obtaining Nema’s approval stalled the project.

With the clearance now secured, the government has already acquired 2,000 out of the targeted 4,000 hectares of land across the sub-counties of Bukakkata, Buwunga, Kyanamukkakka, and Kyesiiga, where oil palm trees are expected to be planted.

A truck taking fresh fruit bunches of oil palm to the mill for processing in Kalangala District on April 11, 2025. Photo/David Sekayinga

Mr Robert Aguma, the Environment, Health, and Safety Officer at the National Oil Palm Project (NOPP), confirmed that Nema issued the approval on March 21. The project team has since begun mobilizing and training farmers in preparation for planting, which is scheduled to start in early September.

“Our application for the 2,000 hectares oil palm plantations in Masaka District has been approved. We have started mobilising farmers and recruiting trainers,” Mr Aguma said.

In neighboring Kyotera District, BIDCO Uganda Limited—the project’s investor—has already established nursery beds for oil palm seedlings. These will supply both the nucleus estate and out-growers across the region.

Meanwhile, the government is also expanding oil palm cultivation to Kyamuswa County in Kalangala District. This expansion is being funded by Shs51.9 billion—money recovered from previous farmer loans on Buggala Island.

The initiative will initially cover over 700 acres on Sserinya Island, 600 acres on Lulamba Island, and more than 1,500 acres on Bukasa Island. Additional land on Bugaba, Bufumira, Buyovu, and Funve Islands will also be included, adding to the 5,000 hectares already established on Buvuma Island.

Other districts, including Buvuma, Namayingo, Bugiri, and Mayuge, have already adopted oil palm farming. More areas in the Central, Eastern, Northern, and West Nile regions are expected to be incorporated under the second phase of the project’s implementation.

Oil palm cultivation was initially introduced in Masaka District in 2003. However, it faced strong resistance from local politicians and residents at the time, which prompted the government to relocate the project to Kalangala.